Bad Omens Premiere New Official Music Video For “Like A Villain”

A new music video for Bad Omens‘ latest single “Like A Villain” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track itself is off the group’s impending new album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", due out via Sumerian Records onFebruary 25th.

Bad Omens will be out touring as support band on Underoath‘s headlining U.S. tour with Spiritbox and Stray From The Path:

02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom (no Stray From The Path)

02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center (no Stray From The Path)

02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre (no Stray From The Path)

02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius

03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/11 Toronto, ON – History

03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora

03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome

03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/22 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live