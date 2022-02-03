Bad Omens Premiere New Official Music Video For “Like A Villain”
A new music video for Bad Omens‘ latest single “Like A Villain” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you now below. The track itself is off the group’s impending new album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", due out via Sumerian Records onFebruary 25th.
Bad Omens will be out touring as support band on Underoath‘s headlining U.S. tour with Spiritbox and Stray From The Path:
02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom (no Stray From The Path)
02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center (no Stray From The Path)
02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre (no Stray From The Path)
02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius
03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/11 Toronto, ON – History
03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora
03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/22 Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
