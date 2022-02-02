Life Of Agony Cancels Remaining North East Tour Dates Due To COVID Diagnosis
New York alternative metal/hardcore veterans Life Of Agony has announced that they have decided to cancel the remainder of their tour dates across the North East United States, after vocalist Mina Caputo and drummer Veronica Bellino tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"We have unfortunate news to share: Both Mina and Veronica have tested positive for COVID and sadly we must cancel the rest of the Northeast run. We are terribly sorry. These are crazy times and we're all doing our best to navigate through it together. To all our fans, we plan to make up the shows as soon as we can.
"We'd especially like to thank Dog Eat Dog, Kings Never Die, the opening bands, the venues, promoters, and all of the crew for everything."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Life Of Agony Cancels Remaining Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.