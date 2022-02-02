Life Of Agony Cancels Remaining North East Tour Dates Due To COVID Diagnosis

New York alternative metal/hardcore veterans Life Of Agony has announced that they have decided to cancel the remainder of their tour dates across the North East United States, after vocalist Mina Caputo and drummer Veronica Bellino tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"We have unfortunate news to share: Both Mina and Veronica have tested positive for COVID and sadly we must cancel the rest of the Northeast run. We are terribly sorry. These are crazy times and we're all doing our best to navigate through it together. To all our fans, we plan to make up the shows as soon as we can.

"We'd especially like to thank Dog Eat Dog, Kings Never Die, the opening bands, the venues, promoters, and all of the crew for everything."