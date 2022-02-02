Sabaton Replaces Aerosmith At Graspop Metal Meeting 2022

As previously announced, American hard rock legends Aerosmith has announced that they have cancelled their tour of Europe this Spring/Summer. One of the dates affected was their scheduled headlining slot at Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium's most popular metal festival. The organisers of the event have now confirmed that taking their place will be Swedish power metal stars Sabaton. A statement from the organisers reads as follows:

"Unfortunately Aerosmith have been forced to cancel their headlining show at GMM 2022. As soon as the news reached us we set out on the daunting task of finding a worthy replacement and our efforts have been rewarded. We’ve been able to snare one of the most popular metal bands around because this summer ‘The Swedish War Machine’ will once again be campaigning in Dessel. That’s right, Sabaton are our new headliners for Sunday 19 June!

"Sabaton’s tenth album, ‘The War to End All Wars’, will be released on March 4, 2022 (Nuclear Blast). Written and recorded in 2021 during the global COVID pandemic, the band has crafted a concept album of 11 brand-new songs that dive deep into previously unexplored atrocities, miracles and events tied to the early 20th century's World War I.

"Get ready for another glorious performance by the Swedish panzer battalion. We can’t wait to see what dazzling new manoeuvres they’ve come up with this time. Come to Graspop Metal Meeting 2022 and find out!"