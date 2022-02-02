Thraw Releases New Single "Century Of Enslavement"

Slovenian thrashers Thraw, feat. Tilen Hudrap (U.D.O, Dirkschneider, ex- Pestilence, ex-Paradox, Testament (live), ex-Vicious Rumors) has released an official music video for their new single, "Century Of Enslavement." You can check it out below.

Formed by Domen Hudrap (younger brother of the iconic Slovenian bassist Tilen Hudrap in 2006, Thraw immediately rose to the forefront of the 00's resurrected thrash movement at the very beginning of their existence. Throughout the following three years the band played numerous shows across the country as well as abroad and landed spots at some of the most famous open air festivals, including the legendary MetalCamp, where the band shared the stage with Helloween, Blind Guardian, Opeth, Morbid Angel, Tankard and many more, as well as many other festivals i.e Metal Mania Open Air (with Exodus, Pro-Pain…). The band directly supported one of their biggest early influences, the bay area thrash gods Heathen shortly after that and released highly acclaimed EP's Injecting Hate and Encephalic Opressions, which cemented their place among the best newer thrash acts of the new millennium.

Thraw always had a unique sound and take on thrash, adding a plethora of musical elements with absolutely no limits, which was clearly shown on their debut full length album, "Decoding The Past," mastered and co-produced by the world renowned American producer Juan Urteaga (Exodus, Machine Head, Testament, Sadus), released in 2013 to international acclaim and distributed globally via Metal Tank Records.

Thraw continued putting out selected released through the years ("Doomsday Code," "Transforming Reality" and "Gunshot Treatment," to name a few) and remained artistically active, yet 2021 (which marked the 15th anniversary of the band) brought a lineup change: Thraw was joined by Lenart Mlinar, lifelong friend of the band, who joined the Hudrap brothers and O. Paternus on drums. With the new found energy, resulting from many ideas comprised during the corona virus pandemic the band hit the studio and recorded an offering that easily competes with the high standard of their past releases and quite possibly surpasses them: "Century Of Enslavement."