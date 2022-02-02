Vital Remains Frontman Scott Eames To Tour With Nile On Upcoming American Tour Dates
Band Photo: Vital Remains (?)
American death metal veterans Nile has announced that Scott Eames, of fellow death metal stalwarts Vital Remains, will be helping them out on their upcoming tour across the United States with Incantation.
A message from Nile states: "Congratulations to Brian Kingsland on the arrival of his newborn son! While Brian takes time for family, veteran metal guitarist Scott Eames will be joining us on guitar and vocals. Scott is an exceptionally talented motherfucker who has worked his ass off and earned his spot on stage with Nile. The band is as strong as ever and we are primed and ready to bring metal to the fans on our upcoming tour starting in Nashville, TN on February 3rd! See you on the road!" \m/
Scott Eames adds: "NEWS IS OUT! I'm doing guitar & vocals for the legendary Nile! Tour starts Thursday! Get your tickets now!!!"
The tour dates are as follows:
February
3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
5 - Orlando, FL - The Haven
6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
9 - Dallas, TX - GMB&G
10 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
22 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
23 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove
24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
25 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
March
1 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's
2 - Detroit, MI - El Club
3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
5 - Reading, PA - Reverb
6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)
8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
11 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
12 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Draconian Cancels European Tour With Nightfall
- Next Article:
Thraw Releases New Single
0 Comments on "Vital Remains Frontman To Tour With Nile"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.