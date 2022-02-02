Vital Remains Frontman Scott Eames To Tour With Nile On Upcoming American Tour Dates

Band Photo: Vital Remains (?)

American death metal veterans Nile has announced that Scott Eames, of fellow death metal stalwarts Vital Remains, will be helping them out on their upcoming tour across the United States with Incantation.

A message from Nile states: "Congratulations to Brian Kingsland on the arrival of his newborn son! While Brian takes time for family, veteran metal guitarist Scott Eames will be joining us on guitar and vocals. Scott is an exceptionally talented motherfucker who has worked his ass off and earned his spot on stage with Nile. The band is as strong as ever and we are primed and ready to bring metal to the fans on our upcoming tour starting in Nashville, TN on February 3rd! See you on the road!" \m/

Scott Eames adds: "NEWS IS OUT! I'm doing guitar & vocals for the legendary Nile! Tour starts Thursday! Get your tickets now!!!"

The tour dates are as follows:

February

3 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

5 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

8 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

9 - Dallas, TX - GMB&G

10 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

15 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

16 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

18 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

22 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

23 - Lincoln, NE - Royal Grove

24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

26 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

27 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

March

1 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

2 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

5 - Reading, PA - Reverb

6 - Worcester, MA - Palladium (Upstairs)

8 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

9 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

11 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

12 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero