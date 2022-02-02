Draconian Cancels European Tour Dates With Nightfall

Swedish doom metal veterans Draconian has announced that, due to ongoing COVID restrictions, they have been forced to cancel their headlining tour of Europe. A message from vocalist Anders Jacobsson reads as follows:

"Dearest friends,

"We hope you are all doing well out there in a world that is still holding its breath, a world that has become so strange and withdrawn. We kept our aspirations and held our beliefs for 2022, and it felt as if the light was finally within reach. Then, we started seeing other bands cancelling- or postponing yet another time. And now, here we are.

"So, dear friends, we are very saddened to announce that, due to these ongoing COVID restrictions, we're canceling the European tour with Nightfall, Inno, and Shores of Null, scheduled for March.

We are not going to reschedule right away. Instead, we feel it's better to start anew for next year, with less worries and brighter prospects as we're getting everything back on track... And better.

In the meantime, apart from keeping up with rehearsals and the shows still scheduled, there will be a focus on our next album. The songwriting process has started, as Johan and I are working on new songs and lyrics, putting some demos together.

"Anyone that has a ticket should inquire for a refund at the website that the purchase was made. And again, all of the other announced shows are expected to happen.

It's beyond regretful at this point having to share these kind of news, but there will be better ones coming up soon.

"We Thank You, deeply and humbly for your understanding and your unwavering support.

It means the world to us!"

Nightfall adds: "We've been informed the tour is no more. We are very sorry for the last minute bad news. We are in shock as we were looking forward to it and got our vaccines done to be 100% sure we will meet you all and celebrate a small break from the long lockdown routine. Our agency District 19 is looking for alternatives with immediate effect."