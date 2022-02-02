Persefone Unveils New Lyric Video "Architecture Of The I"

Extreme progressive metal maestros Persefone have returned with the next single from their upcoming album, "metanoia," entering the last round before its long-awaited release this Friday. The third single, "Architecture Of The I," features grim growling, sharp screams and technically precise riffing – creating dark sound walls that alternate with calmer atmospheric parts underlined with electronic elements – once again showcasing the band’s variety in just one epic song! Underlining this opus of sound is a mesmerizing visualizer video that enters another universe – just a sneak peak of what’s to come with their new album "metanoia."

Persefone on "Architecture Of The I":

"‘Architecture of the I’ represents one of the most progressive songs on 'metanoia.' On this track, we really let the song come alive as we were writing, and because of that, the listener will find in there a huge dynamic range from one of the most fast and heavy riffs in the whole album, to some of the most introspective passages.

"This song has been a challenge for us to write and perform, and we are sure that it will also present a challenge for the listener to keep track with its particular pace and structure. Now it's up to you to find the purpose of all those notes within the album. The stunning video was created by our guitar player Filipe and his partner K (DeadFlag Studios and Gráfica de Ferro)."