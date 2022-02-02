Sausion Signs With Atomic Fire Records; Shares "Murphy's Law" Video

Atomic Fire Records is incredibly excited to announce that Suasion, the rising cinematic/electronic metalcore fusion from Bruxelles, Belgium, have inked a worldwide deal with the label and confirmed that their new album will drop later in 2022!

“Murphy’s Law” features Florent Salfati (LANDMVRKS) as Suasion's first song and music video, blending the raw fury of metalcore with the dramatic atmospherics of modern metal. The band cultivates a cinematic moody sound that owes as much to Bring Me The Horizon as it does to the Landmvrks in their first single. In the video for “Murphy’s Law” the band tells the first part of many more videos to be released as part of a cinematic experience where they take part in a secret mission, get cryogenized, and get sent to outer space. The story pinpoints the energy during the excitement of a new start and the chaos that forced Suasion to start this journey.

Steven Rassart, vocalist, explains how this journey began: “’Murphy's Law’ is a reaction to complications we faced. We wanted to reaffirm our will to pursue our goal to make progress as a band, no matter what is against us. The song is also the first chapter, the album's introduction.”

“Flo is a great singer and musician all around! Working with him was great, and the energy he added to the song surpassed our expectations. He managed to make it something unique. The mix between rap, high and low screams is just awesome. I sincerely think he is one of the only singers capable of such versatility at the moment.”

Suasion’s guitarist/music producer Nicolas Pirlet comments on the signing and what's to come: “We are super excited about this partnership! We can really tell that Atomic Fire wants us to succeed. And this gives us immense motivation.”

Julien Dejasse, the bassist/video producer of Suasion, states: “It was unexpected that we would get a record deal during the pandemic, but it's a real boost in the face of a rough period. We needed this to take Suasion the next steps that we have been struggling to cross as independent artists for a long time. With the help of the Atomic Fire crew, we certainly have the tools we need to reach what we couldn’t before. So far, they have shown nothing but respect towards our creative process. And that pushes us to redouble our efforts.”

And as an immense Suasion fan, Markus Staiger enthuses: "I was beyond thrilled when I heard their new single, "Murphy's Law". Suasion is from Bruxelles, Belgium, and I have not heard such a huge variety in one song with phenomenal songwriting and maximum talented musicians.”

“This band combines so many different musical varieties with an amazingly huge chorus that I have not heard for a long time! Their innovative sound in the metalcore scene is outstanding and so extraordinary," Staiger continues.