Ancient Settlers Posts New Music Video "Cast In Gold" Online
Ancient Settlers has released their animated short sci-fi video for new single "Cast In Gold," out now on Crusader Records. You can check it out below.
"Cast In Gold" is the 3rd single from international technical modern melodic death metal outfit Ancient Settlers. Here, the power of the band turns to a set of spiritual melodies and speed. Sonically, the track starts with a modern synthesizer, before moving into catchy guitar riffs with plenty of harmonies, accompanied by a cohesive drums section, rumbling bass guitar and deep, clean vocals.
"Cast In Gold" is out now digitally across all platforms along with an accompanying video, and is the follow up to recent singles "Into The Depths I Ride" and "Library Of Tears." "Cast In Gold"?was also produced by the legendary Fredrik Nordstrom.
Ancient Settlers was founded in 2020 by Carlos Chiesa-Estomba & Herman Riera (former Haboryn), Rene González (former Aesthesis), Emmy Reyes (Blackbeer, former Gamalyel), and Antony Hämäläinen (Meridian Dawn, former Nightrage & Armageddon),?a group of musicians with more than fifteen-years of experience in the European and American metal circuit.?
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Embryonic Autopsy Shares New Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Sausion Signs With Atomic Fire Records
0 Comments on "Ancient Settlers Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.