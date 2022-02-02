Embryonic Autopsy Shares New Lyric Video "Cauterized Womb Impalement" Featuring Former Testament/Death Guitarist James Murphy

Old-school brutal death metal outfit, Embryonic Autopsy, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Cauterized Womb Impalement," which features a guest solo by James Murphy (ex-Death, Obituary, Testament). Watch the clip below.

The song is taken from the upcoming album, "Prophecies Of The Conjoined," out on February 18 via Massacre Records. It contains a total of ten songs, and will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP as well as in digital formats. Pre-order here.

Nine of the ten songs were mixed by Scott Roberts, whereas Ulrich Wild mixed the remaining song. All songs were mastered by Jason Z at TVR Studios. The album's cover artwork - available below - was designed by Diego Gedoz de Souza.

Embryonic Autopsy are focused on bringing back the style that made death metal so popular back in the early ‘90s, so get ready for blazing guitars, guttural vocals and lightning fast drumming galore.

Tracklisting:

1. Regurgitated And Reprocessed

2. Cauterized Womb Impalement

3. Prophecies Of The Conjoined

4. Craving Of The Mutated Fetus

5. Upon The Mayan Throne

6. Splicing The Alien Gene

7. Telekinetic Insemination

8. Cannibalized By Octuplets

9. Cauterized Womb Impalement (Genetically Altered)

10. Recombination Sequence Complete