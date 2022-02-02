Sepulchral Premiere New Track "Sepulchral Fumes" From Upcoming Debut Album "From Beyond The Burial Mound"

Spain's black/death metal outfit Sepulchral premiere a new track by the name of “Sepulchral Fumes”, taken from their upcoming debut album "From Beyond The Burial Mound". The new effort will be released by Soulseller Records on February 25th.

Check out now Sepulchral Fumes" streaming via YouTube for you below.

“This song is about desecrating graves and inhaling the stench of the dead. Let the sepulchral fumes consume your rotten lungs!”