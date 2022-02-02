Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Thermal Runaway” - The Armed Vocalist Cara Drolshagen Guests
Pupil Slicer premiere their new official music video for the band's new track, “Thermal Runaway“. It finds The Armed singer Cara Drolshagen guesting and marks the debut of Pupil Slicer‘s new guitarist Frank Muir.
Explains vocalist/guitarist Katie Davies:
“The idea behind the track was to capture the experience of being in a catastrophising cycle of anxiety and depression that keeps getting worse no matter what you do, through metaphors of thermal runaway that occurs in stars which leads to supernovas.
We are huge fans of The Armed and really love Cara‘s vocal work with them. I wrote the track with Cara in mind and approached her with the title and some general themes already established. She took the ball from there and laid down her vocal parts which established the fantastic core lyrical drive on the chorus which I then expanded.”
Adds Cara Drolshagen:
“It’s pretty incredible what you can do creatively now even being miles apart. We had such a great time collaborating on this song. Pupil Slicer were amazing to work with and really gave me the chance to mould my style with theirs in a really unique way.”
Pupil Slicer will be out touring this year, with the below dates lined up so far:
02/06 Sheffield, UK – Record Junkee
w/ Rolo Tomassi:
02/16 Southampton, UK – The Loft
02/17 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms
02/22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy
02/23 Bristol, UK – Fleece
02/24 London, UK – Oval Space
Pupil Slicer:
04/03 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand (feat. Godflesh)
04/23-24 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club (‘StrangeForms Festival‘)
06/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Underwerket
06/03 Odense, DEN – Ilter Festival
06/30 Newark, UK – UK Tech Fest
08/11-14 Walton-on-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air
08/19 Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent
09/03 Torquay, UK – Burn It Down Festival
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Korn Premiere New Single “Lost In Grandeur”
- Next Article:
Sepulchral Premiere New Track "Sepulchral Fumes"
0 Comments on "Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.