Pupil Slicer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Thermal Runaway” - The Armed Vocalist Cara Drolshagen Guests

Pupil Slicer premiere their new official music video for the band's new track, “Thermal Runaway“. It finds The Armed singer Cara Drolshagen guesting and marks the debut of Pupil Slicer‘s new guitarist Frank Muir.

Explains vocalist/guitarist Katie Davies:

“The idea behind the track was to capture the experience of being in a catastrophising cycle of anxiety and depression that keeps getting worse no matter what you do, through metaphors of thermal runaway that occurs in stars which leads to supernovas.

We are huge fans of The Armed and really love Cara‘s vocal work with them. I wrote the track with Cara in mind and approached her with the title and some general themes already established. She took the ball from there and laid down her vocal parts which established the fantastic core lyrical drive on the chorus which I then expanded.”

Adds Cara Drolshagen:

“It’s pretty incredible what you can do creatively now even being miles apart. We had such a great time collaborating on this song. Pupil Slicer were amazing to work with and really gave me the chance to mould my style with theirs in a really unique way.”

Pupil Slicer will be out touring this year, with the below dates lined up so far:

02/06 Sheffield, UK – Record Junkee

w/ Rolo Tomassi:

02/16 Southampton, UK – The Loft

02/17 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux

02/21 Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

02/22 Manchester, UK – Club Academy

02/23 Bristol, UK – Fleece

02/24 London, UK – Oval Space

Pupil Slicer:

04/03 Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand (feat. Godflesh)

04/23-24 Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club (‘StrangeForms Festival‘)

06/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Underwerket

06/03 Odense, DEN – Ilter Festival

06/30 Newark, UK – UK Tech Fest

08/11-14 Walton-on-Trent, UK – Bloodstock Open Air

08/19 Bristol, UK – ArcTanGent

09/03 Torquay, UK – Burn It Down Festival