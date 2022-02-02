Korn Premiere New Single "Lost In Grandeur"

Band Photo: Korn (?)

Ahead of this Friday’s, February 04th, release of their fourteenth studio full-length “Requiem“, nü-metal veterans Korn premiere their final single titled “Lost In The Grandeur“ from it. You can give that track a spin via YouTube and Spotify below:

Korn have the following dates booked to support their new release:

w/ System Of A Down, Helmet & Russian Circles:

02/04 Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium

02/05 Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium

w/ Chevelle and Code Orange:

03/04 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

03/05 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

03/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

03/08 Evansville, IN – Ford Center

03/10 Knoxville, TN – University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena

03/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

03/13 Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena

03/15 Hershey, PA – Giant Center

03/16 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

03/19 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

03/20 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

03/22 Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

03/23 Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

03/25 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

03/26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

03/28 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

03/29 Madison, WI – The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

04/01 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena