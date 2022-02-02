Korn Premiere New Single "Lost In Grandeur"
Band Photo: Korn (?)
Ahead of this Friday’s, February 04th, release of their fourteenth studio full-length “Requiem“, nü-metal veterans Korn premiere their final single titled “Lost In The Grandeur“ from it. You can give that track a spin via YouTube and Spotify below:
Korn have the following dates booked to support their new release:
w/ System Of A Down, Helmet & Russian Circles:
02/04 Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium
02/05 Los Angeles, CA – Banc Of California Stadium
w/ Chevelle and Code Orange:
03/04 Springfield, MO – JQH Arena
03/05 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
03/07 Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
03/08 Evansville, IN – Ford Center
03/10 Knoxville, TN – University of Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena
03/11 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
03/13 Huntington, WV – Mountain Health Arena
03/15 Hershey, PA – Giant Center
03/16 Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
03/19 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
03/20 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
03/22 Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
03/23 Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
03/25 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
03/26 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
03/28 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
03/29 Madison, WI – The Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
03/31 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
04/01 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
