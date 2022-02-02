Mind Power (Ex-A Life Once Lost, Etc.) Premiere New Track “Discouraged Messages”
Mind Power premiere a new advance track called “Discouraged Messages” streaming online via YouTube and Spotify for you below. The band is led by former A Life Once Lost frontman Robert Meadows and also feature members of Ligeia, Dead End Path etc..
