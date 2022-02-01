Kreator Teases New Music Video, Possibly Album Too

German thrash metal legends Kreator has posted a new teaser clip online via Vimeo, which appears to preview an upcoming music video. The clip can be seen by heading to the band's website and entering the code, "Hate uber alles." Behind the video is also some rather detailed artwork, leading fans to wonder if this is perhaps the cover for a forthcoming album. Stay tuned for further updates.

Kreator's most recent studio album, "Gods Of Violence" was released in January 2017. A new single, "666 - World Divided" was released in March 2020 and less than two weeks ago, the band unleashed a live album entitled, "Bootleg Revolution."