Headline News

Megaforce Co-Founder And Record Producer Jon Zazula Passes Away

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Jon Zazula, the co-founder of Megaforce Records and the man credited with helping to launch the careers of such bands as Metallica, Anthrax, Testament and Overkill, has sadly passed away. He follows his wife Marsha, the other Megaforce co-founder, who died on January 10th last year.

Zazula founded Megaforce in 1982, releasing Metallica's debut album, "Kill 'em All" the next year and would sign such other notable bands as Mercyful Fate, Ministry, Mushroomhead, The Black Crowes, Raven and Manowar. His autobiography, "Heavy Tales" was released in 2019.

His daughter Rikki broke the news with the following statement: "The world lost a true legend today… Our Dad lived a life as fast, hard, heavy, powerful, and, impactful as the music he brought to the world. His passion and persistence fueled the careers of arguably the most influential metal bands, and, industry greats of a generation. To us he was simply daddy… Our father and mother were a powerhouse partnership in love, life, and business. Together they believed in the unbelievable, their passion, rebel perspective, and persistence built an empire from a box of vinyl in a flea market - into a multi platinum selling record label, management company, and publishing house. Although we are devastated he is gone, they are finally reunited. And it feels impossible to imagine a world without him in it. For all of us who knew and loved him … by the way… keep it heavy! RIP daddy you will truly be deeply missed, but, never forgotten…your LegaZ will live on forever, not only in us and your grandchildren, but, in every headbanger on this planet for all of eternity!"