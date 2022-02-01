Abysmal Dawn Streaming New EP "Nightmare Frontier"

Los Angeles death metal titans, Abysmal Dawn, will be releasing a new EP, Nightmare Frontier, on February 4 via Season of Mist. An advanced audio stream of the full EP can be found below.

During the height of the worldwide apocalyptic dystopia of 2020, the band persevered and released one of the greatest albums of their career, Phylogenesis. Now, they pick up where they left off, unleashing a solid four-song EP.

Nightmare Frontier was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott at Tastemaker Audio. Drums were engineered by John Haddad at Trench Studios, while tracking for all instruments was handled by Elliott. The artwork for Nightmare Frontier was created by Par Olofson.

Tracklisting:

1. A Nightmare Slain

2. Blacken The Sky

3. Behind Space

4. Bewitched