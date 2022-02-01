Abysmal Dawn Streaming New EP "Nightmare Frontier"
Los Angeles death metal titans, Abysmal Dawn, will be releasing a new EP, Nightmare Frontier, on February 4 via Season of Mist. An advanced audio stream of the full EP can be found below.
During the height of the worldwide apocalyptic dystopia of 2020, the band persevered and released one of the greatest albums of their career, Phylogenesis. Now, they pick up where they left off, unleashing a solid four-song EP.
Nightmare Frontier was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott at Tastemaker Audio. Drums were engineered by John Haddad at Trench Studios, while tracking for all instruments was handled by Elliott. The artwork for Nightmare Frontier was created by Par Olofson.
Tracklisting:
1. A Nightmare Slain
2. Blacken The Sky
3. Behind Space
4. Bewitched
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Demonstealer Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Fall Of Stasis Releases "Baal Arise" Video
0 Comments on "Abysmal Dawn Streaming New EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.