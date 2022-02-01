Demonstealer Posts New Music Video "What She Creates, She Will Destroy" Online
Demonstealer, one of India's premiere death metal musicians, has revealed his new track "What She Creates, She Will Destroy." The single is taken from his new EP "The Holocene Termination," out now.
Watch the music video to "What She Creates, She Will Destroy," premiered by Decibel Magazine, below.
Sahil Makhija, better known as Demonstealer, has long been one of the pillars of the heavy metal scene in India. From being at the vanguard of a fledgling metal scene to becoming one of its most visible and respected proponents today, Demonstealer is integral to the growth of the Indian metal community.
