Battle Beast Announces UK/European Tour Dates

On January 21st, Battle Beast unleashed their brand new masterpiece 'Circus of Doom', which blended true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo’s unique voice. Since its release, the album has entered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home country Finland.

Official Charts overview:

Finland: #1

UK: #1 (Rock), #6 (Indie)

Sweden: #1 (Hard Rock), #5 (Physical)

Switzerland: #5

Germany: #9

US: #7 (Current Hard Music), #10 (Top New Artist)

Eero Sipilä comments: "We are so grateful to our fans around the world for making 'Circus of Doom' such a huge success. We can’t wait to take this album on the road and get to thank all of you face-to-face! The circus is coming to town!”

Battle Beast have also announced new tour dates for their 'Circus Of Doom' European Tour, which was recently postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Tickets are on sale now! The new dates read as follows:

25.08. SE Stockholm – Fallan

26.08. SE Huskvarna – Folkets Park

27.08. SE Gothenburg – Pustervik

28.08. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

29.08. DE Hamburg – Gruenspan

30.08. DE Berlin – Columbia Theater

01.09. DE Stuttgart – Longhorn

03.09. CZ Prague – Palac Akropolis

04.09. AT Vienna – Simm City

05.09. CH Pratteln – Z7

07.09. IT Milan – Legend Club

08.09. DE Munich – Neue Theaterfabrik

10.09. DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp

11.09. DE Nurnberg – Hirsch

12.09. DE Bochum – Zeche

14.09. UK London – O2 Academy Islington

15.09. UK Wolverhampton – KK’s Stell Mill

16.09. UK Manchester – Club Academy

18.09. BE Vosselaar - Biebob