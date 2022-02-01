Battle Beast Announces UK/European Tour Dates
On January 21st, Battle Beast unleashed their brand new masterpiece 'Circus of Doom', which blended true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo’s unique voice. Since its release, the album has entered the charts worldwide, including #1 in their home country Finland.
Official Charts overview:
Finland: #1
UK: #1 (Rock), #6 (Indie)
Sweden: #1 (Hard Rock), #5 (Physical)
Switzerland: #5
Germany: #9
US: #7 (Current Hard Music), #10 (Top New Artist)
Eero Sipilä comments: "We are so grateful to our fans around the world for making 'Circus of Doom' such a huge success. We can’t wait to take this album on the road and get to thank all of you face-to-face! The circus is coming to town!”
Battle Beast have also announced new tour dates for their 'Circus Of Doom' European Tour, which was recently postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Tickets are on sale now! The new dates read as follows:
25.08. SE Stockholm – Fallan
26.08. SE Huskvarna – Folkets Park
27.08. SE Gothenburg – Pustervik
28.08. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
29.08. DE Hamburg – Gruenspan
30.08. DE Berlin – Columbia Theater
01.09. DE Stuttgart – Longhorn
03.09. CZ Prague – Palac Akropolis
04.09. AT Vienna – Simm City
05.09. CH Pratteln – Z7
07.09. IT Milan – Legend Club
08.09. DE Munich – Neue Theaterfabrik
10.09. DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
11.09. DE Nurnberg – Hirsch
12.09. DE Bochum – Zeche
14.09. UK London – O2 Academy Islington
15.09. UK Wolverhampton – KK’s Stell Mill
16.09. UK Manchester – Club Academy
18.09. BE Vosselaar - Biebob
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Treat Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Demonstealer Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Battle Beast Announces European Tour Dates"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.