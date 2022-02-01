Treat Reveals New Album "The Endgame" Details; Shares "Home Of The Brave" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl is proud to announce the forthcoming release of "The Endgame," the ninth studio album by Swedish melodic rock band Treat. A first single and video from it entitled "Home Of The Brave" is available now.

Treat established themselves as leaders in the Swedish melodic hard rock scene in the years prior to their split in 1993 and again after their 2006 reunion. With bassist Nalle Påhlsson back in the ranks, the quintet (which also includes vocalist Robert Ernlund, guitarist Anders ‘Gary’ Wikström, drummer Jamie Borger and keyboardist Patrick Appelgren) have once again provided a fresh and exciting musical journey with "The Endgame." Twelve songs that include uptempo rockers, ballads, '80s sounding gems and some musical surprises make the record a definitive statement from the band. It is produced by Peter Mansson, who also helmed the group’s previous two albums, "Ghost Of Graceland" (2016) and "Tunguska’"(2018).

"We always want to make albums that are better than the last one," states Wikström. "The album title represents many things about Treat in this day and age, including the sincerity and history of the band, but also the fight to survive like brothers in arms through all these years of highs and lows, tears and laughter. We grew up together in the '80s, learning how to make our brand of melodic hard rock by heart and we continue to work that hard today. We are as close as a family and blessed to still be able to get in the ring and be on top of our game. For a band that has been going for nearly four decades, inspiration and the drive to create fresh material still propels us."

Explaining his writing, he emphasises that "It always starts with the song and that exciting feeling which leads to the next one, and so on. I trust my gut instinct, but I know the material will take new and better shape when the rest of the guys get in the creative loop. Deep down, we are still kids and fans of great rock music and we still get excited when a cool idea turns into a great song. We were focused on making the best possible Treat effort, and all of us decided early on to make this a positive and uplifting record to be proud of in the years to come. I guess we found the working process to be our sane and safe haven in the midst of this new daily life none of us could have predicted would happen."

As for the recording of "The Endgame," he continues: "The album was made in Stockholm. We began at Atlantis Studios in late 2020, moved on to Baggpipe Studios and Peter Mansson´s Mir Studios in the spring and summer of 2021 for lead vocals and overdubs, then finished mixing with Peter in October. Most of us have our own studios at home where we do additional tracking, but to get the sound we wanted we took our time to find the right studio facilities. We think the results speak for themselves! Peter is one of the best rock producers I know, and also a longtime friend. He knows us inside out and will always give an arm and a leg to make our vision come true. His contribution to this album as producer, recording and mixing engineer is outstanding. He is also an excellent musician and has become almost like a sixth member of the gang, a fantastic guy and we love him. We really hope our fans will love this album as much we do."

Tracklisting:

1. Freudian Slip

2. Rabbit Hole

3. Sinbiosis

4. Home Of The Brave

5. Both Ends Burning

6. My Parade

7. Wake Me When It’s Over

8. Jesus From Hollywood

9. Magic

10. Carolina Reaper

11. Dark To Light

12. To The End Of Love