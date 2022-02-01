Sabaton Unveils New Lyric Video "Inmate 4859"

Sabaton have released a new lyric video for "Inmate 4859", originally featured on the bonus version of the band's 2014 album, Heroes.

Historical fact: In September 1940 the Polish soldier Witold Pilecki used faked identity documents to be arrested and sent to Auschwitz, which he planned to infiltrate and destroy from within. Boldly, Pilecki organized the opposition from within, hoping that one day friends from outside would liberate the camp. When no help from outside came he decided to flee and inform the world of the atrocities inside. He managed not only to flee but also to bring secret documents which he planned to use as proof, and even then he was not believed, as the stories seemed exaggerated. After the war he was arrested for treason and executed.