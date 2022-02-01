Hyperia Unleashes New Single "Experiment 77"; "Silhouettes Of Horror" Album Due In March

Canadian thrashers Hyperia, formerly of Calgary, AB, now residing in Vancouver, BC will be self-releasing their new album “Silhouettes of Horror” this coming March 2022. The full-length follows their 2020’s "Insanitorium" unleashed via Sliptrick Records and their 2019 EP "Fish Creek Frenzy."

Today, in preview to the record, Hyperia is sharing their second single "Experiment 77", a song about a government experiment that actually happened in Kentucky in 1954 where a prison doctor isolated inmates and fed them “double, triple and quadruple” doses of LSD for 77 days straight. Musically, the track starts with a single guitar riff that soon erupts into a heavy double kick run. The song has a lengthy C-Section with harmonized guitar solos, neo-classical melodies as well as 2 bass solos. Listen to "Experiment 77" below.

Hyperia's forthcoming second album "Silhouettes Of Horror" sees guitarist Colin Ryley behind the soundboard producing and mixing the record with mastering done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, Finland (Children of Bodom, Nightwish, Battle Beast). Album artwork was created by Andrei Bouzikov (Vektor, Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Toxic Holocaust).

"We think that we have polished our sound and pushed ourselves to create what we believe is a newly refined vision. This record has pushed the whole band to their limits, and the songwriting, performance, and production value is a huge step up. We feel the fans will enjoy this new album even more than our first full-length," adds Collin Ryley.

Energetic, melodic, fast, psychotic, and dynamic are the elements that make “Silhouettes of Horror” that old and new fans of thrash, NWOBHM, and power metal will appreciate. The band even included a cover hommage of Abba’s “Gimme Gimme Gimme." For the recording of "Silhouettes Of Horror," Hyperia also recruited good friend and session drummer Gord Alexander (Tessitura, Tides of Kharon, Immunize).

Most of the lyrical themes on "Silhouettes of Horror" revolve around inhumane government experiments, sleep disorders, and night terrors.

"Silhouettes Of Horror" is due out on March 18, 2022 and is recommended for fans of Exmortus, Arch Enemy, Unleash the Archers, Havok.