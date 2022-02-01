Throwback Premiere New Music Video For "Self-Seeker" From Latest Album "Vicious Instinct"

Austrian beatdown/hardcore quintet Throwback premiere a new music video for their track “Self-Seeker”, taken from their latest album "Vicious Instinct", which was released December 30, 2021.

Check out now "Self-Seeker" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Andreas Hans - Vocals

Florian Schreiber - Guitar

Bernhard Wanek - Guitar

Patrick Zach - Bass

Raphael Martinetz - Drums