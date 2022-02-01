Throwback Premiere New Music Video For "Self-Seeker" From Latest Album "Vicious Instinct"
Austrian beatdown/hardcore quintet Throwback premiere a new music video for their track “Self-Seeker”, taken from their latest album "Vicious Instinct", which was released December 30, 2021.
Check out now "Self-Seeker" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Andreas Hans - Vocals
Florian Schreiber - Guitar
Bernhard Wanek - Guitar
Patrick Zach - Bass
Raphael Martinetz - Drums
