Seek Misery Premiere New Music Video "Addicted to the Pain"
South Australian deathcore outfit Seek Misery premiere a new music video named “Addicted to the Pain”, streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Simone Pietroforte
Filmed and Edited by Corey Dennis
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Chthonic Cult Premiere New Track & Music Video
- Next Article:
Throwback Premiere New Music Video "Self-Seeker"
0 Comments on "Seek Misery Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.