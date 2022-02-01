Chthonic Cult Premiere New Track & Music Video "Ironclad Nemesis" From Upcoming New Album "Become Seekers for Death"

Poland's black metal band Chthonic Cult premiere a new track and music video “Ironclad Nemesis”, taken from their upcoming new second studio full-length "Become Seekers for Death". The album will be released by Putrid Cult on March 28th.