Anima Hereticae Premiere New Music Video For "Constellation of Capricorn" From Debut EP "Ov Behest"
Finland's black metal trio Anima Hereticae premiere a new music video for “Constellation of Capricorn”, taken from their debut EP "Ov Behest", out in stores now via The Orchard Music.
Check out now the 11 1/2-minute long cinematic video "Constellation of Capricorn" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Anima Hereticae are:
Ville Rutanen - Bass & Vocals
Taneli Jämsä - Guitar & Backing Vocals
Teppo Ristola - Drums
