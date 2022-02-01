Anima Hereticae Premiere New Music Video For "Constellation of Capricorn" From Debut EP "Ov Behest"

Finland's black metal trio Anima Hereticae premiere a new music video for “Constellation of Capricorn”, taken from their debut EP "Ov Behest", out in stores now via The Orchard Music.

Check out now the 11 1/2-minute long cinematic video "Constellation of Capricorn" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Anima Hereticae are:

Ville Rutanen - Bass & Vocals

Taneli Jämsä - Guitar & Backing Vocals

Teppo Ristola - Drums