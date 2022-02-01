Ceremonial Castings Premiere New Lyric Video For "Desecration of Grace" From Upcoming Anniversary Album "Our Journey Through Forever"

Ceremonial Castings will premiere their new official lyric video for “Desecration of Grace” via YouTube in about ten hours from now (as of press time). The track - which originally appeared on 2005’s "Immortal Black Art" - is taken from the 25th anniversary release 'Our Journey Through Forever', out this late February. The effort consists of 18 re-recorded songs that span their entire discography, all of which will be released with a pair of new instrumental tracks as a 2-CD set.

The album’s cover art was created by Kris Verwimp. The album was recorded from the Winter of 2020 to the Spring of 2021 by Ceremonial Castings. Jake Superchi mixed the album at Obsidian Spells, and it was mastered by James Sloan at Negative Force Audio Production.