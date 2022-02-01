Idol of Fear Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Cheirotonia" From Upcoming New Album "Trespasser"
Canadian black metal band Idol of Fear premiere a new song and lyric video “Cheirotonia”, taken from their upcoming new album "Trespasser", which will be out in stores March 11th via Somnolence Productions.
Check out now "Cheirotonia" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explain the band:
"Opening with a chant from Pavel Chesnokov’s “Let My Prayer Arise”, “Cheirotonia” was largely inspired by our own process of drawing upon the heavy darkness that continually creeps in the periphery of our lives outside the band. In that sense, it is perhaps one of the more introspective/personal songs on a largely cryptic album. Musically it flows like the river Styx, gliding as a spectre, with winding tragic melodies that seek to haunt, and strong driving rhythms that propel its bitter delivery."
