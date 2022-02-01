Puppy Premiere New Single “…And Watched It Glow” - To Release New Album “Pure Evil” In May

A new studio full-length titled “Pure Evil” from London, UK-based trio Puppy has been scheduled for a May 06th release date by Rude Records. A its first advance track from it “…And Watched It Glow” has just premiered online streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Comments singer/guitarist Jock Norton:

“We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things. But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.

Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there’d be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you’re comfortable with that and happy to let the work be it’s own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think.

I think we all liked how dumb it sounded. But then the dichotomy of the two words really resonated as well. Broadly speaking I think we’ve always tried to combine classic pop songwriting with a love of heavier music, and on this album I think we take that a step further with some of our loudest moments combined with some of our sweetest.

It feels like a nice way to say something about the band and our ethos while ultimately still being able to call it something stupid.”