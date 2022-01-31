Aerosmith Cancels European Tour Dates
American heard rock icons Aerosmith has announced that their scheduled tour across Europe, including scheduled headline performances at such festivals as Graspop Metal Meeting, has now been cancelled. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled. We have continued to monitor the ongoing COVID situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of COVID restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region. The health, safety and well being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. Your ticket point of purchase will be in touch shortly with further information. Until then, take care and we deeply apologize for any inconvenience."
