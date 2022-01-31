Axel Rudi Pell Reveals New Album "Lost XXIII" Details

Eagerly awaited by their fans, delivered on schedule by the ARP band: April 15 will see the arrival of guitarist, songwriter, and bandleader Axel Rudi Pell’s new album, "Lost XXIII." It consists of ten brand-new songs (plus intro) and will be available as a digipak, CD, double vinyl album, strictly limited box set, and for digital download.

"Lost XXIII" is Pell’s 21st studio recording and - like all previous albums in his 33-year solo career - will be out on Steamhammer/SPV.

The first lead single, "Survive", will be released in the physical and digital stores on February 18 - a deeply melodic hard rock number featuring a guitar riff characteristic of Pell and the kind of superb melody that we’ve come to expect from Pell: “I’m confident that my fans will get exactly the kind of song they’ve been waiting for. ‘Survive’ is typical of the ARP band, carried by the fantastic voice of our vocalist Johnny Gioeli.”

Speaking of which: the ARP band mark 2022 continues to consist of Johnny Gioeli, bassist Volker Krawczak, keyboardist Ferdy Doernberg and drummer Bobby Rondinelli (ex- Rainbow), a perfectly oiled hard rock machine that never fails to deliver Pell’s compositions outstandingly and at the same time enhance them with each musician’s own trademarks.

The same applies to the second single, "Down On The Streets", scheduled for release on March 25. "Thin Lizzy could have had a finger in that particular pie," Pell explains, tongue-in-cheek, adding: "The lyric is about tough life on the streets."

"Lost XXIII" was produced by Axel Rudi Pell, mixed by Tommy Geiger, mastered by Ulf Horbelt, and the mysterious cover artwork was once again designed by Thomas Ewerhard (Gotthard, Edguy, Sons Of Apollo, among others). The ARP band will embark on another major tour in spring and autumn 2022.

"Lost XXIII" will be released on April 15 through SPV/Steamhammer in the following configurations:

- Limited CD DigiPak (incl. poster and 1 bonus track)

- CD jewel case

- 2LP Gatefold, 140 g, half red/half black vinyl, printed inner sleeves

- Limited box set (incl. limited CD digipak, 2 LP gatefold exclusive box set color circled red/black vinyl, high quality framed art print, A1 double-sided poster, photo card, sticker - Europe only!!)

- Download / Streaming

Tracklisting:

1. Lost XXIII Prequel (Intro)

2. Survive

3. No Compromise

4. Down On The Streets

5. Gone With The Wind

6. Freight Train

7. Follow The Beast

8. Fly With Me

9. The Rise Of Ankhoor

10. Lost XXIII

11. Quarantined 1 (bonus track CD digipak)