Alestorm Posts New Music Video "Zombies At My Pirate Ship" Online

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

Pirate metal icons Alestorm have just released a new live performance video for the song “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”, featuring footage from their 2021 UK/Ireland tour and including hilarious backstage footage! The video showcases exactly why Alestorm needs be experienced live: chock full of incredible energy and synergy with the most engaged audience for miles – giant rubber ducky included.

In other news, Alestorm just entered the studio to record their seventh studio album, "Seventh Rum of a Seventh Rum" – stay tuned for updates!

Alestorm on the new clip:

"Back in December, we managed to defy all the odds and do a massive tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, playing 11 huge shows to tens of thousands of fans, culminating in our biggest ever headline show at the Brixton Academy in London. While we were on the road, we also filmed a bunch of footage on and off the stage, so we thought we'd stick it all together into a big fun music video featuring one of our favorite songs from our previous album, called “Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship”. Thanks to everyone who came to see us during these tough times, and extra special thanks to Loretta Lovely, who performed the female vocal parts 'live' on stage with us. OH WOW!"