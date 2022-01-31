InVisions Announces "Deadlock" Album Release Shows
With just under two weeks to go until Yorkshire's InVisions unleash their new album "Deadlock" unto the world, the band has just announced two headline release shows in April, where fans will be able to experience the record live for the first time.
Vocalist Ben Ville comments: "I’m super stoked for the album release shows, tour was incredible but I just feel like these shows are gunna hit different! 'Deadlock' has been a long time coming for us and we can't wait to celebrate the release with everyone who has supported our journey! We’re gunna bring our A game, this won’t be like any old InVisions show!!"
Conceived and self-recorded by the band in lockdown and mixed by producer Joe Graves (Asking Alexandria, Deaf Havana, Glamour Of The Kill), "Deadlock" is InVisions' most complete and ambitious statement to date. Their third record since their formation in 2016, "Deadlock" asserts InVisions as one of the hungriest and most promising bands of the British metalcore scene.
InVisions - "Deadlock" Release Shows:
Fri 15th April - Leeds, Key Club
Sat 16th April - London, Black Heart
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tungsten To Release New Album In June
- Next Article:
Alestorm Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "InVisions Announces Album Release Shows"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.