InVisions Announces "Deadlock" Album Release Shows

With just under two weeks to go until Yorkshire's InVisions unleash their new album "Deadlock" unto the world, the band has just announced two headline release shows in April, where fans will be able to experience the record live for the first time.

Vocalist Ben Ville comments: "I’m super stoked for the album release shows, tour was incredible but I just feel like these shows are gunna hit different! 'Deadlock' has been a long time coming for us and we can't wait to celebrate the release with everyone who has supported our journey! We’re gunna bring our A game, this won’t be like any old InVisions show!!"

Conceived and self-recorded by the band in lockdown and mixed by producer Joe Graves (Asking Alexandria, Deaf Havana, Glamour Of The Kill), "Deadlock" is InVisions' most complete and ambitious statement to date. Their third record since their formation in 2016, "Deadlock" asserts InVisions as one of the hungriest and most promising bands of the British metalcore scene.

InVisions - "Deadlock" Release Shows:

Fri 15th April - Leeds, Key Club

Sat 16th April - London, Black Heart