Tungsten To Release New Album "Bliss" In June; Shares New Music Video "Come This Way"

Swedish symphonic metal quartet Tungsten have released their new single "Come This Way," taken from their third album, "Bliss," due for release 17th June via Arising Empire. You can check out the music video below.

The catchy, melodic and mid-tempo song, 'Come This Way', incorporates synths and stomping heaviness. The accompanying music video, directed in Stockholm by Ted Lindén, uses spooky visuals to make for a stark contrast. On the new single, vocalist Mike Andersson comments:

"It’s also a bit different to the rest of the album but, on the other side, all songs are quite different to each other in a nice way".

The quartet's third offering is their heaviest and darkest album to date, with the typical ingredients that define Tungsten's music also breaking new ground and exploring fresh territories. The hooklines are stronger and more dynamic, with lyrics taking a darker turn whilst still focusing on relatable themes. Andersson continues:

"It all came naturally. Creating and recording this album truly put us in touch with the feeling of bliss. Nick and Karl, who wrote the music, have really shown their skills and musical talents. Bliss explores new musical ideas but is still based in the genre that we established in the band from the beginning."

"Bliss" was recorded at Harm Studios, Trelleborg (Sweden). Nick Johansson once again took care of the mixing, mastering and production duties with the albums artwork taken care of by Andreas Marschall. Bassist Karl Johansson states:

"We really hope that Bliss will reach an even broader fanbase than before. So much pain, sweat and love has been put into this album so we're truly excited to introduce Bliss to the world".

Anders Johansson agrees;

"This album might be one of the hardest ones I've had to record. Nick is close to a perfectionist at the production helm, so if I can find something that has been good about the pandemic it might be the fact I could spend many more hours in the drum studio just to practise and develop my technique".

Tungsten are ready to enter the live scene in 2022 and are already confirmed for Oslo Metal Winter fest in Norway as well as Sabaton Open Air in August, 2022.