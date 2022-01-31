Nitheful Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Sacramentum Ov Filicide" From Upcoming New Album "The Creation Ov God"
Fort Myers, Florida-based blackened deathcore outfit Nitheful premiere a new single and lyric video named “Sacramentum Ov Filicide”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Creation Ov God", which will be out in stores later this year.
Check out now "Sacramentum Ov Filicide" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nitheful Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.