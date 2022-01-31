Nitheful Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Sacramentum Ov Filicide" From Upcoming New Album "The Creation Ov God"

Fort Myers, Florida-based blackened deathcore outfit Nitheful premiere a new single and lyric video named “Sacramentum Ov Filicide”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Creation Ov God", which will be out in stores later this year.

Check out now "Sacramentum Ov Filicide" streaming via YouTube for you below.



