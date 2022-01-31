"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Hood Brawl Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Big Smoke"

posted Jan 31, 2022 at 2:22 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Switzerland-based slamming beatdown/death metal band Hood Brawl premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Big Smoke", which was released January 28, 2022.

Check out now "Big Smoke" in its entirety below.

"Big Smoke" track-list:

1. Straight outta Hood
2. Big Smoke
3. Tomb of the Undead
4. Beheading of an Executioner
5. Grim Reaper
6. Street Kidz
7. Squad.

Line-up:
Mirco - Vocals
Desmond - Vocals
Gimu - Bass
Mättel - Drums
Cyril - Guitar

Credits:
Written by Hood Brawl
Recorded by 404Hz
Mixed and Mastered by Homeless Records
Artwork by Doomesia

