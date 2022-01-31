Hood Brawl Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Big Smoke"

Switzerland-based slamming beatdown/death metal band Hood Brawl premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Big Smoke", which was released January 28, 2022.

Check out now "Big Smoke" in its entirety below.

"Big Smoke" track-list:

1. Straight outta Hood

2. Big Smoke

3. Tomb of the Undead

4. Beheading of an Executioner

5. Grim Reaper

6. Street Kidz

7. Squad.

Line-up:

Mirco - Vocals

Desmond - Vocals

Gimu - Bass

Mättel - Drums

Cyril - Guitar

Credits:

Written by Hood Brawl

Recorded by 404Hz

Mixed and Mastered by Homeless Records

Artwork by Doomesia