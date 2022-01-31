Hood Brawl Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Big Smoke"
Switzerland-based slamming beatdown/death metal band Hood Brawl premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Big Smoke", which was released January 28, 2022.
Check out now "Big Smoke" in its entirety below.
"Big Smoke" track-list:
1. Straight outta Hood
2. Big Smoke
3. Tomb of the Undead
4. Beheading of an Executioner
5. Grim Reaper
6. Street Kidz
7. Squad.
Line-up:
Mirco - Vocals
Desmond - Vocals
Gimu - Bass
Mättel - Drums
Cyril - Guitar
Credits:
Written by Hood Brawl
Recorded by 404Hz
Mixed and Mastered by Homeless Records
Artwork by Doomesia
