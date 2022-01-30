Suffocation And Belphegor Cancels European Tour Dates with Hate
American death metal legends Suffocation has announced that their scheduled co-headlining tour with Belphegor has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"We're saddened to announce that despite the efforts of all team members, due to the global COVID restrictions continuing to tighten and the unknown factors moving forward we are forced to cancel our European co-headliner with Belphegor. We will be continuing to watch the situation regarding restrictions and when the time is right, plan our return to the EU Territory. Refunds for all tickets purchased are available through the point of purchase."
