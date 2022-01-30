70000 Tons Of Metal To Return In 2023
The organisers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival, the first and biggest metal cruise, has announced that they will be returning to the seas early next year. Once more, the ship will feature at least sixty bands, all performing two sets, as well as such activities as metal karaoke, shore excursions and a belly flop contest. The dates will be confirmed soon, with the first bands to be confirmed later this year.
