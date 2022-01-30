Interview

Power Paladin Drummer Discusses Debut Album "With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel," Icelandic Metal And Animation

Power metal is a fascinating genre. It's perhaps the closest thing we have that captures the spirit and wonder of the metal heyday of the eighties, yet it doesn't always get the respect that many of the superb musicians deserve. It's certainly more popular in mainland European countries like Germany than it is in the United States or Great Britain, but those who love it, are devoted to the very end.

In recent years, metal music has been erupting from Iceland as strongly as the Eyjafjallajökull volcano and now it seems, they have a staple power metal band to call their own in Power Paladin. After slogging it out for a few years, initially under the simple name of Paladin, the band has now finally unleashed their debut album, "With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel," through the rapidly rising label, Atomic Fire Records.

This past week, Metal Underground caught up with the band's drummer, Einar Karl Júlíusson, to discuss the album, the problems they faced when recording it, the success of their debut single, "Kraven The Hunter," how the animated video for "Creatures Of The Night" came to be and much more. You can watch the conversation in full below, with a transcript to follow.