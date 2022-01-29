Brutal Assault 25th Anniversary, 70% Of Lineup Confirmed
Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)
The one-day extended Brutal Assault 2022 is getting closer. In just under 200 days, its twenty-fifth line-up will feature 150 artists across genres over five days. The latest lineup update before Christmas has already pushed it over a hundred and gotten more headliners on the roster. To name a few, Mercyful Fate, Cannibal Corpse, As I Lay Dying, Cradle of Filth, Static X, Municipal Waste, Jinjer, Katatonia, Mayhem, At the Gates, Comeback Kid, Lorna Shore, Paradise Lost, Venom and more. Of course, there are also performers from outside the metal genre such as Front Line Assembly, Die Krupps, Clutch, Atari Teenage Riot or Melt-Banana and an interesting non-musical program to be presented later.
Bands confirmed so far:
1914, Abbath, Aborted, Ad Nauseam, Ahab, Alcest, Amenra, Arcturus, As I Lay Dying, Asphyx, At The Gates, Atari Teenage Riot, Baest, Bell Witch, Benighted, Blood Incantation, Bloodbath, Butcher Babies, Cannibal Corpse, Cattle Decapitation, Clutch, Comeback Kid, Conjurer, Cradle Of Filth, Dark Funeral, Darkest Hour, Decapitated, Die Krupps, Draconis Infernum, Evil Dead, Evoken, Excrementory Grindfuckers, Exhorder, Exhumed, Extinction A.D., Fleshgod Apocalypse, Front Line Assembly, Frontierer, Fueled By Fire, Gaahls Wyrd, God Mother, Hangman's Chair, Hentai Corporation, Humanity's Last Breath, Igorrr, Imperial Triumphant, Insomnium, Jinjer, Katatonia, Leprous, Life Of Agony, Lorna Shore, Lost Society, Manes, Mass Infection, Mayhem, Melt-Banana, Mercyful Fate, Misery Index, Mors Principium Est, Municipal Waste, Mysticum, Nailed To Obscurity, Necrophobic, Necrot, Nekrogoblikon, Nunslaughter, Onslaught, Ottone Pesante, Pallbearer, Paradise Lost, Pensées Nocturnes, Pentagram, Phlebotomized, Psycroptic, Psykup, Razor, Regarde Les Hommes Tomber, Rings Of Saturn, Rivers Of Nihil, Sacred Reich, Sigh, Skywalker, Slagmaur, Soen, Soreption, Static–X, Strigoi, Suffocation, Swallow The Sun, Tallah, Tesseract, The Agonist, The Black Dahlia Murder, Uada, Undergang, Unearth, Urne, Valkyrja, Venom, Vitriol, Voices, Vola, Winterfylleth
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Brutal Assault: 70% Of Lineup Confirmed"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.