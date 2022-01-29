Brutal Assault 25th Anniversary, 70% Of Lineup Confirmed

Band Photo: Mercyful Fate (?)

The one-day extended Brutal Assault 2022 is getting closer. In just under 200 days, its twenty-fifth line-up will feature 150 artists across genres over five days. The latest lineup update before Christmas has already pushed it over a hundred and gotten more headliners on the roster. To name a few, Mercyful Fate, Cannibal Corpse, As I Lay Dying, Cradle of Filth, Static X, Municipal Waste, Jinjer, Katatonia, Mayhem, At the Gates, Comeback Kid, Lorna Shore, Paradise Lost, Venom and more. Of course, there are also performers from outside the metal genre such as Front Line Assembly, Die Krupps, Clutch, Atari Teenage Riot or Melt-Banana and an interesting non-musical program to be presented later.

Bands confirmed so far:

1914, Abbath, Aborted, Ad Nauseam, Ahab, Alcest, Amenra, Arcturus, As I Lay Dying, Asphyx, At The Gates, Atari Teenage Riot, Baest, Bell Witch, Benighted, Blood Incantation, Bloodbath, Butcher Babies, Cannibal Corpse, Cattle Decapitation, Clutch, Comeback Kid, Conjurer, Cradle Of Filth, Dark Funeral, Darkest Hour, Decapitated, Die Krupps, Draconis Infernum, Evil Dead, Evoken, Excrementory Grindfuckers, Exhorder, Exhumed, Extinction A.D., Fleshgod Apocalypse, Front Line Assembly, Frontierer, Fueled By Fire, Gaahls Wyrd, God Mother, Hangman's Chair, Hentai Corporation, Humanity's Last Breath, Igorrr, Imperial Triumphant, Insomnium, Jinjer, Katatonia, Leprous, Life Of Agony, Lorna Shore, Lost Society, Manes, Mass Infection, Mayhem, Melt-Banana, Mercyful Fate, Misery Index, Mors Principium Est, Municipal Waste, Mysticum, Nailed To Obscurity, Necrophobic, Necrot, Nekrogoblikon, Nunslaughter, Onslaught, Ottone Pesante, Pallbearer, Paradise Lost, Pensées Nocturnes, Pentagram, Phlebotomized, Psycroptic, Psykup, Razor, Regarde Les Hommes Tomber, Rings Of Saturn, Rivers Of Nihil, Sacred Reich, Sigh, Skywalker, Slagmaur, Soen, Soreption, Static–X, Strigoi, Suffocation, Swallow The Sun, Tallah, Tesseract, The Agonist, The Black Dahlia Murder, Uada, Undergang, Unearth, Urne, Valkyrja, Venom, Vitriol, Voices, Vola, Winterfylleth