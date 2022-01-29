Redshark Unveils New Lyric Video "The Death Rides"

"The Death Rides" is the first digital single / video taken from heavy speed metal merchants Redshark´s forthcoming debut album, "Digital Race." The lyrical theme is inspired by death and the emotional ride that leads people to choose euthanasia.

This song is dedicated in the memory of a Spanish writer called Ramón Sampedro.

Redshark was founded in 2012 in Barcelona, Spain by Philip Graves (guitar) with the aim of delivering classic pounding heavy speed metal. Their traditional 80s metal influences may plunder the nostalgia circuit but Redshark are ruthlessly carrying the torch with great attitude, and powerful melodic songwriting.

Redshark have since honed their gloriously raw yet precisely incisive, dark, catchy and addictive speed heavy metal crunch staying faithful to their original influences taken from undisputed metal legends like Judas Priest, Savatage, Exciter and Metal Church.

Their new album, "Digital Race," was recorded in 2021 and will see a release at the end of March. It was produced by Jaume Perna (Jack Dark) and mixed & mastered by Gonzalo Vivero in In The Red Audio. Cover art was made by Jose Antonio Vives.

Tracklisting:

1. The Drill State

2. Never Too Late

3. Digital Race

4. Arrival

5. Mars Recall

6. Kill Your Idol

7. The Death Rides

8. Burning Angels

9. Pallid Hands

10. I'm Falling