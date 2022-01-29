Die Apokalyptischen Reiter Announces New Album "Wilde Kinder"; Streaming Title Track

Band Photo: Die Apokalyptischen Reiter (?)

Germany’s most spectacular band is Weimar’s Die Apokalyptischen Reiter. The band whose name translates as “Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse”, has proven to deliver a unique brand of melodic heaviness, accompanied by unique, intense lyrics. Since forming back in 1995, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter has remained innovative and courageous, delivering a form of extreme metal that is second to none. In the artistic realm of the Weimar-based quartet, there are no rules - anarchy, a free flow of ideas and visions reign supreme.

With a highly supportive and engaged following at their side, they achieved #10 in Germany’s official charts with their album Der Rote Reiter. The band has played every major metal festival and countless fans have succumbed to "Reitermania" – which is the wild and crazy experience that only Die Apokalyptischen Reiter can provide.

Now, the band is getting ready to release "Wilde Kinder" (=“Wild Children”), their new album due out on April 22, 2022 - the official successor to "Der Rote Reiter" (2017).

In addition to this big announcement, the band have also released a music video for the title track of the album, "Wilde Kinder."

Entirely self-recorded, and mixed and mastered by Eike Freese (Chameleon Studios, Hamburg; who worked for bands like Helloween, Deep Purple, Alice Cooper), Die Apokalyptischen Reiter celebrate a stunning return after their completely improvised Jam Session record "The Divine Horsemen" (2021), and attack with Volle Kraft! (= full power!).

Tracklisting:

1. Von Freiheit Will Ich Singen

2. Volle Kraft

3. Alles Iit Gut

4. Wilde Kinder

5. Leinen Los

6. Euer Gott Ist Der Tod

7. Nur Frohen Mutes

8. Blau

9. Der Eisenhans

10. Ich Bin Ein Mensch