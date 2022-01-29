Gutrectomy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Apocalyptic Squirt Tsunami" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestation of Human Suffering"
Germany's slam death quartet Gutrectomy premiere a new song and official music video by the name of “Apocalyptic Squirt Tsunami”. Thesingle is taken from their upcoming new album "Manifestation of Human Suffering", due out in stores February 25, 2022.
Check out now "Apocalyptic Squirt Tsunami" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Manuel Renner of Überlärm Studios
Video by Philip Dahlenburg
