Gutrectomy Premiere New Song & Music Video "Apocalyptic Squirt Tsunami" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestation of Human Suffering"

Germany's slam death quartet Gutrectomy premiere a new song and official music video by the name of “Apocalyptic Squirt Tsunami”. Thesingle is taken from their upcoming new album "Manifestation of Human Suffering", due out in stores February 25, 2022.

Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by Manuel Renner of Überlärm Studios

Video by Philip Dahlenburg