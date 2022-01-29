Shape Of Despair Premiere New Song "Forfeit" From Upcoming New Album "Return To The Void"
Doom metal sextet Shape Of Despair premiere their new advance track "Forfeit" from their forthcoming new studio full-length "Return To The Void". The record is Shape Of Despair's first new outing since 2015, and will be out in stores on February 25th via Season Of Mist.
Explains vocalist Henri Koivula:
"Return To The Void is a title we thought would best describe the album. It is a return for us in many ways. We were heading [musically] towards early Shape Of Despair. Plus, Samu's back in the band. Overall, my lyrics have a red line through them—a sense of solitude and depression. The state where you find that everything has lost its meaning. There is no past or future, only this one moment drifting near the firmament."
