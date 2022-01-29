Foreign Hands Premiere New Single & Music Video "Separation Souvenir" From Upcoming New EP "Bleed the Dream"
Foreign Hands premiere a new single and music video “Separation Souvenir”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Bleed the Dream", which will be out in stores February 18 via DAZE.
Check out now "Separation Souvenir" streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells guitarist Jack Beatson:
“‘Separation Souvenir’ was a song that we knew had to be the single when we finished writing the EP. It’s got a little bit of everything in it, and we all felt like it showcased our sound well. From the start, we had a pretty clear idea of how we wanted the video to look; we wanted it to be reminiscent of the music videos we all grew up watching. Our super talented friend Ashley Simpson really helped us bring that vision to life, and it feels like a perfect visual accompaniment to both the song itself and the EP as a whole.”
