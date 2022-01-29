Greyhaven Premiere New Single & Music Video “Foreign Anchor”

Greyhaven‘s new advance track “Foreign Anchor” has premiered online streaming for you below. That track is taken from the band’s upcoming new album “This Bright And Beautiful World“, which Equal Vision will release on April 15th, 2022. Greyhaven had Will Putney (Body Count, Every Time I Die, etc.) produce, mix and master that 10-song effort.

Comments frontman Brent Mills:

“This song is for everyone who thought we’d gone soft. I’m still angry. We’re still exploring every avenue we’ve carved out for ourselves. We’re not shying away from anything. Greyhaven is always going to do whatever we want and here we wanted to push ourselves and see how intense we could get. I think we’ve doubled down in every direction on the record. ‘All Candy‘ coupled with ‘Foreign Anchor‘ provide a glimpse at the two extremes but there’s still more to hear. You asked for a heavy song and we delivered.”