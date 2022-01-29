Ex-God Forbid Guitarist Dallas Coyle Premieres New SVSPVRP Single & Lyric Video “The Master Key”

Band Photo: God Forbid (?)

Ex-God Forbid guitarist Dallas Coyle returns with another single from his new project SVSPVRP. Following up on his late 2021 track “Not Right Now” is the below lyric video and song “The Master Key“. Clocking in at just over 8 minutes, Coyle himself described this cut as a personal favorite and has plans to eventually produce a proper official music video for it.



