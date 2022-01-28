Light The Torch Posts New Music Video "Death Of Me" Online

Light The Torch - Howard Jones [vocals], Francesco Artusato [guitar], and Ryan Wombacher [bass] — are kicking off 2022 in a massive way.

The band has just shared the video for "Death of Me." Watch it below.

The song appears on the band's latest album, "You Will Be the Death of Me," out now through Nuclear Blast.

"'Death of Me' is a song dedicated to that one single person or habit you can't shake," Jones explains. "A slow death hurts so much more. Ramon [Boutviseth] did a great job with directing this video and we hope you enjoy it. We're excited to play the song for all of you on the 'Atonement' tour, which starts today!"

As mentioned by Jones, Light the Torch's tour with Killswitch Engage and August Burns Red kicks off tonight, January 28, in Pittsburgh. It's their first tour in support of the new album, which arrived last June. All dates are below.

1/28 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE

1/29 — Silver Spring, MD — Fillmore

1/31 — Stroudsburg, PA — Sherman Theater

2/2 — South Burlington, VT — Higher Ground

2/4 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome

2/5 — Portland, ME — State Theater

2/6 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

2/8 — New York, NY — Terminal 5

2/10 — Raleigh, NC — Ritz

2/11 — Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle

2/12 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

2/14 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

2/15 — Dallas, TX — SouthSide Ballroom

2/17 — Tempe, AZ — The Marquee

2/18 — Los Angeles, CA — Wiltern

2/19 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

2/21 — Ventura, CA — Ventura Theater

2/22 — Riverside, CA — Municipal Auditorium

2/23 — San Francisco, CA — Warfield

2/25 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

2/26 — Missoula, MT — Wilma Theater

2/27 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

3/1 — Boise, ID — Revolution

3/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — Complex

3/3 — Denver, CO — Fillmore

3/5 — Green Bay, WI — EPIC Event Center

3/6 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

3/7 — Chicago, IL — Radius

3/8 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

3/10 — Detroit, MI — Fillmore

3/11 — Rochester, NY — Main Street Armory

3/12 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall