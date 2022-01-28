Shield Of Wings Unveil Lyrical Music Video For New Single "Mind of Myth"

North American Symphonic Metal revivalists Shield of Wings have shared the next single, "Mind of Myth" from their upcoming debut full-length album, Unfinished, set to release February 11th. Sure to appeal to fans of symphonic metal giants Nightwish and Epica, as well as film score composers like Hans Zimmer, James Horner, and Howard Shore, their new album, Unfinished, will bring into view 10 bombastic compositions of poetic exploration.

Check out the video here:

Keyboardist/Vocalist Aliyah Daye comments on the visuals in the video for "Mind of Myth"

‘’Since this song is partly about paying homage to our pasts, whether personal or historical, we wanted to bring a somewhat mythical feel to the lyric video. On a windy and brisk mid-December day, we set out on a path to tell this story. We hope you will enjoy walking it with us.”