Kissin' Dynamite Lands At #2 On German Album Chart With "Not The End Of The Road"; Makes Large Donation To Charity
Kissin' Dynamite has entered the official German album charts at #2 with their new album "Not The End Of The Road!" This marks the highest chart entry in the career of the Germans and continues the unique success story they started about 20 years ago as a school band in their hometown.
For some time now, Kissin' Dynamite have fought against childhood cancer through the power of their music. They donated their full income for the song “Good Life” plus the proceeds of the sale of a charity t-shirt to the Förderverein für krebskranke Kinder Tübingen e.V., a charity organization that supports children with cancer in their hometown. The engagement was supported by German company Intense AG, and resulted in a 6000€ donation!
